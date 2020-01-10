Harry and Meghan share 1st Instagram post since stepping back from royal duties

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's lives haven't slowed down much since they announced their decision to "step back" as senior members of the British royal family.

On Friday, in their first Instagram post since announcing their decision earlier this week, Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle shared photos of them catching up with the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen in London.

The women of the small community kitchen are near and dear to Meghan's heart: Her first philanthropic endeavor as a member of the royal family was helping them create the bestselling “Together: Our Community Cookbook." Profits from sales of the book allowed the women to continue their project of feeding community members affected by the devastating Grenfell Tower fire.

Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle visited the women of the The Hubb Community Kitchen in London earlier this week. sussexroyal/ Instagram

The gallery of snapshots, which were taken earlier this week, finds the couple warmly interacting with the community kitchen's members. Meghan is seen embracing one of the women in one shot. In others, she and Prince Harry smile and chat with everyone.

It's been a whirlwind week for the couple, who revealed on Wednesday their intention to step back from their royal duties to work on becoming financially independent and carve out "progressive" new roles.

Their surprise announcement also stated their plans to divide their time living in Britain and North America, which fans and experts believe to mean Canada.

They recently spent Christmas in Canada with their baby son, Archie, rather than joining the royal family for the traditional ceremony with the queen at the Sandringham Estate in England.

The Duchess of Sussex also flew back to Canada a day after they dropped the bombshell announcement, while Prince Harry remained in the U.K. to sort out the couple's future with the royal family.

A statement released by Buckingham Palace on Wednesday pushed back on the couple's surprise plans, which social media have nicknamed "Megxit."

"Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through," it read.

The next day, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Prince William reportedly instructed their aides to reach a "workable solution" for the duke and duchess' future roles in the family.

The stunning developments grew more surreal after the New York Post reported Thursday that television legend Oprah Winfrey had a role in advising Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan to "break free" of the royal family and build their own brand by living in North America.

Winfrey, who's become close with the couple in the last few years and attended their 2018 wedding, issued a statement to TODAY denying the story's claim.

"Meghan and Harry do not need my help in figuring out what’s best for them,'' Winfrey said in her statement. "I care about them both and support whatever decisions they make for their family."