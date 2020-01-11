Harry and Meghan's future to be discussed by royals on Monday

Senior members of the British royal family are to meet on Monday to discuss the future roles of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, after they announced their intention to "step back" as senior members of the royal family, a palace source told NBC News.

Queen Elizabeth II, Harry's grandmother, his father Prince Charles, and brother Prince William are to meet with Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, at the queen’s Sandringham Estate.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

The former Meghan Markle, who is now in Canada, might call into the meeting. And other people whom "the Royals want in the room" might also attend, the source said.

Plans for the meeting come after a series of other consultations over the last few days. Monday's meeting is to decide next steps for changes to Harry and Meghan's roles.

"There is a range of possibilities the family will review, taking into account the thinking of the Sussexes," the source said, adding that there is "genuine agreement and understanding that any decisions will take time to be implemented."

A request for the issue to be resolved "at pace" is still the queen's wish, the source said.

Harry and Meghan stunned the British public Wednesday with their announcement that they intend to "step back" from their official duties, eventually become financially independent, and divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America "while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."

"This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity," the couple said.

The palace source also confirmed that multiple governments have been spoken to as part of a series of consultations on the matter. The source did not dispute that these were the governments of the United Kingdom and Canada.