We've already met Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley, the actors who will portray Prince Harry and his fiancée, Meghan Markle, in Lifetime's upcoming "Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance."

Now, get a first glimpse of the stars who'll play the rest of our favorite royal family members.

Michael Courtney / Lifetime Burgess Abernethy and Laura Mitchell will portray Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in the Lifetime feature "Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance," alongside with Preston Karwat and Briella Wintraub as Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The cable channel this week released three new photos of cast members in costume as their real-life counterparts — the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth and the late Princess Diana.

Australian actor Burgess Abernethy ("H20: Just Add Water")and Canadian actress Laura Mitchell will portray Prince William and the former Kate Middleton. Mitchell has a few TV movies already under her belt, including "Finding Santa" and "Menendez: Blood Brothers."

The royal couple's adorable kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will be played by child actors Preston Karwat and Briella Weintraub.

Michael Courtney / Lifetime Maggie Sullivun portrays Queen Elizabeth II.

Maggie Sullivun will take the throne as Queen Elizabeth II.

Michael Courtney / Lifetime Bonnie Soper plays the legendary Princess Diana.

And, New Zealand actress Bonnie Soper will play Diana, Princess of Wales. It's uncertain if Harry and William's mum, who died in 1997, will appear in flashbacks or in dream sequences. (We hope both!)

"Harry & Meghan" will chronicle the romance between the beloved prince and his fiancée from the moment they met through to their fall engagement announcement.

The movie, which is shooting now in Vancouver, is expected to air this spring — perhaps around the time the real Meghan and Harry tie the knot on May 19 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.