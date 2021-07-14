Harry Hamlin shared a pretty epic throwback photo of wife Lisa Rinna to celebrate her latest birthday.

The actor recently posted a photo of himself and his sweetheart having some fun at the beach early on in their relationship.

In the shot, Rinna is wearing a colorful, blue bikini and strikes a dramatic pose and her signature pout as her husband lifts her up.

"Happy Birthday to the LOVE of my life!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Hamlin captioned the post.

Rinna, who turned 58 on July 11, seemed to appreciate the blast from the past and sent her husband lots of love in the comments section with seven heart emoji.

Clearly inspired by her hubby's birthday shoutout, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star decided to share her own swimsuit photo on her Instagram page this week. In the selfie, the reality star strikes a seductive pose in a white one-piece and wears tinted sunglasses while gazing into the camera.

"This is 58," she captioned the post.

Rinna's friends and followers lent the snap their seal of approval in the comments section, with many noting how youthful she looks.

"Oh my goodness @lisarinna you are THE INSPO on all the levels!!!!! 💕💕💕," fitness pro Tracy Anderson wrote.

Skin care expert Renee Rouleau commented, "Goals!!! HBD, my full of life friend!!!"

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Margaret Josephs also chimed in, writing, "I don’t know what to write because your so damn hot 🔥 Happy Birthday I’m jealous 🎂🎉🍾🥂💋💕👧🏼."

Rinna is clearly feeling pretty good, and she shared the photo once again in a meme that also elicited some laughs from her followers.

The reality star and her husband have been married since 1997 and share two children: Amelia, 20, and Delilah, 23. Hamlin also has a 41-year-old son, Dimitri, with actor Ursula Andress.

Hamlin and Rinna most recently made headlines when they each spoke out about their daughter Amelia's relationship with reality star Scott Disick, who is 18 years older than she is.

"My feelings about it, I must confess: The issue that's the most enduring is the age difference, which to me is odd," Hamlin said during a recent episode of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Rinna also commented on how the press has been quick to speculate that the new couple was already engaged.

"The press stuff that's coming is, like, holy guacamole," she said during the episode. "My mom saw it in the market and called and said, 'Is this true?' I'm like, 'Mom, no!' But I mean, that's what we're dealing with."