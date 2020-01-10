Harry Hains, 'American Horror Story' actor, dies at 27

Hains' mother Jane Badler said he struggled with mental illness and addiction and that she will "miss Harry every day of my life."
Image: Talent Resources Presents Airgraft's The Art Of Clean Vapor
Harry Hains attends Talent Resources Presents Airgraft's The Art Of Clean Vapor on Sept. 06, 2019 in Los Angeles The Australian actor's death was confirmed by his mother.Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
By Gwen Aviles

Harry Hains, an Australian actor best known for appearing in "American Horror Story" and "The OA" has died at age 27.

"Sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction," his mother, Jane Badler, wrote in an Instagram post confirming his death. "A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time."

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7Gz5r2DvHE

According to Badler, Hains died on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Hains had previously spoken about being gender fluid, telling the magazine Boys By Girls that he didn't think he represented "what it means to be a man."

"I believe we should be whatever we want," Hains said. "It gets kind of confusing when we start labelling ourselves so I try to stay away from labels.”

He also starred in the 2015 drama "The Surface," worked as a model and performed as a musician under the name Antiboy.

Badler announced that a memorial service for Hains will take place Sunday in Los Angeles.

Gwen Aviles

Gwen Aviles writes for NBC News' Latino, Out, BLK and Asian America verticals.