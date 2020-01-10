Sign up for our newsletter

Harry Hains, an Australian actor best known for appearing in "American Horror Story" and "The OA" has died at age 27.

"Sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction," his mother, Jane Badler, wrote in an Instagram post confirming his death. "A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time."

According to Badler, Hains died on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Hains had previously spoken about being gender fluid, telling the magazine Boys By Girls that he didn't think he represented "what it means to be a man."

"I believe we should be whatever we want," Hains said. "It gets kind of confusing when we start labelling ourselves so I try to stay away from labels.”

He also starred in the 2015 drama "The Surface," worked as a model and performed as a musician under the name Antiboy.

Badler announced that a memorial service for Hains will take place Sunday in Los Angeles.