Harry Connick Jr. will play Daddy Warbucks in NBC's 'Annie Live!'

Leapin’ lizards! This is some exciting news.

Harry Connick Jr. has been cast as Daddy Warbucks in NBC’s upcoming holiday production of “Annie Live!” Connick Jr. will follow in the footsteps of Albert Finney, who played Daddy Warbucks, the wealthy businessman who adopts the title character, on the big screen in 1982's "Annie."

Albert Finney, right, with Aileen Quinn, who played the title role in the 1982 movie "Annie." Everett Collection

The Grammy- and Emmy-winning star joins Oscar-nominated actor Taraji P. Henson, who will play Miss Hannigan, the villainous head of Annie's orphanage, in the special airing Dec. 2.

Henson said earlier this month that she's thrilled to take part in this latest take on “Annie.”

“Carol Burnett, who brought Miss Hannigan to life in the classic 1982 movie, is someone I have studied and idolized as far back as I can remember,” she said in a statement.

While we know who will portray Daddy Warbucks and Miss Hannigan, the production’s title role still needs to be cast and a nationwide search for the part is currently underway. Anyone interested can submit an audition at castittalent.com/Annie_Live until July 9.

“Annie” is based on the “Little Orphan Annie” comic strip. It went on to become a smash on Broadway, winning seven Tony Awards, including best musical, before it was turned into a movie in 1982. The film was remade in 2014, featuring Cameron Diaz as Miss Hannigan and Jamie Foxx as Will Stacks, an updated take on Daddy Warbucks.