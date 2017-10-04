share tweet pin email

This interview with Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling will have you wondering if their new "Blade Runner 2049" movie is actually a hilarious comedy.

The stars of the grim saga set in a dystopian future couldn't stop cracking each other up in a joint interview Wednesday with host Alison Hammond on the British show "This Morning."

In the clip, Ford has Gosling doubled over less than a minute into the interview, causing him to crack open a minibottle of booze and pour a glass to steady himself.

"I feel like that's where this is headed,'' says Gosling.

Ford, 75, later reveals he found the film's stunts to be "extremely difficult," and even admitted to accidentally hitting Gosling.

"You know, they say, 'Don't meet your heroes,' says the 36-year-old actor. "I would say, 'Don't get punched by them.'"

The giggles continue when Hammond asks Ford why he decided to do a sequel after starring in the original "Blade Runner" in 1982.

"They said, 'Would you be interested?''' Ford says. "And I said, 'Show me the money!'"

Gosling later walks off the set and literally drops the mic as the laughter continues.

Who knew promoting a bleak movie about a terrifying future could be so much fun?

