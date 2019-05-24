Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 24, 2019, 2:43 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Harrison Ford has uttered scores of memorable one-liners in his long action movie career, but his favorite might not be what you'd think.

Was it Han Solo saying "I have a really bad feeling about this," or replying "I know" to Princess Leia when she told him she loved him in "The Empire Strikes Back"? Nope.

Was it barking "Get off my plane!" at Gary Oldman as President James Marshall in "Air Force One?" Try again.

How about Indiana Jones realizing his worst fears in "Raiders of the Lost Ark": "Snakes. Why’d it have to be snakes?"

Actually, it was a line that Tom Clancy fans can appreciate from the 1994 hit "Clear and Present Danger."

The one-liner from Jack Ryan in the 1994 hit "Clear and Present Danger" has stuck with Harrison Ford the most all these years. Getty Images

It comes when Ford's character, CIA deputy Jack Ryan, makes it clear he will not be abetting the U.S. president in a cover-up, proposed as a chance to do "the old Potomac two-step."

"I'm sorry Mr. President, I don't dance," Ford told Craig Melvin on Friday, reliving his best Jack Ryan moment.

When it comes to anyone else delivering those classic lines in the future as one of his famous characters, there is one iconic role he is taking to the grave, despite rumors of younger actors replacing him.

"Nobody is gonna be Indiana Jones,'' Ford said. "Don't you get it? I'm Indiana Jones. When I'm gone, he's gone. It's easy."

Then he added, "This is a hell of a way to tell Chris Pine this. I'm sorry man."

Ford also delivers plenty of one-liners in a new role that marks a departure for the 76-year-old superstar.

He supplies the voice of a farm dog in "The Secret Life of Pets 2," which will be in wide release on June 7 and marks the first animated film of his career.

"They asked me,'' Ford said about why he did his first animated movie. "Nobody ever asked me before, so I was happy to do it. I really loved the first one, watched it with my family, (and) laughed a lot."

Since he plays a dog in the movie, TODAY conducted a Twitter poll to see what type of dog viewers would guess Ford would embody. Fifty-two percent of the voters chose a German shepherd, but it turns out Ford's favorite is more friendly.

"I would be a chocolate Lab," Ford said. "Because I've always been drawn to them ... My current dogs are small dogs. They're great dogs, but they don't hang out with you like a chocolate Lab does."