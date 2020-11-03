Indiana Jones is mourning the loss of his father.

In the wake of Sean Connery's death at 90 on Saturday, Harrison Ford, 78, remembered the fun he had with his friend when Connery played Henry Jones Sr., the father of Ford's iconic hero, in the 1989 blockbuster "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade."

The two had legendary on-screen chemistry as the bickering father and son who got themselves out of all kinds of life-threatening jams, whether it was speeding away from the Nazis on a motorcycle with a sidecar or escaping a the wrath of a Nazi warplane with an umbrella and the help of some birds.

Harrison Ford recalled the fun of having Sean Connery ride in a sidecar of a Russian motorcycle for a chase scene in "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade." (C)Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

"He was my father...not in life...but in 'Indy 3,'" Ford told TODAY in a statement. "You don’t know pleasure until someone pays you to take Sean Connery for a ride in the sidecar of a Russian motorcycle bouncing along a bumpy, twisty mountain trail and getting to watch him squirm.

"God we had fun — if he’s in heaven, I hope they have golf courses. Rest in peace, dear friend."

Ford and Connery in the 1989 hit. Connery played the father of Ford's iconic hero. (C)Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

While Connery was best known for portraying superspy James Bond on screen, many younger fans knew him as Henry Jones Sr.

Ford and Connery were two of Hollywood's biggest stars at the time, and Connery had the perfect screen presence and authority to be the only man who could put Indiana Jones in his place by calling him "Junior" and revealing, "We named the dog Indiana."

Ford joins the outpouring of tributes to Connery, who was also a popular guest on TODAY over the years.

Everyone from the most recent James Bond, British actor Daniel Craig, to Sam Neill, Connery’s co-star in the Tom Clancy thriller "The Hunt for Red October," has honored the Oscar winner.