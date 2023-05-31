Calista Flockhart is cracking down on Harrison Ford’s language in interviews

Harrison Ford may be known for his gruff off-screen personality, but he's making an effort to clean up his salty language at the request of his wife, former "Ally McBeal" star Calista Flockhart.

The potty-mouthed “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” star, 80, told Esquire that his partner of more than 20 years strongly objects to his frequent use of F-bombs during interviews.

"F-----' A,” Ford said while speaking to the magazine. Then smiling, he added, "Hey, if you don’t mind, leave the ‘f-----’ A’ out. My wife is still giving me s--- about that Hollywood Reporter thing, and I’m trying not to say that too much."

Harrison Ford said wife Calista Flockhart, seen here by the actor's side at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, objects to him using obscenities in interviews. Dominique Charriau / WireImage

The "Star Wars" franchise star was likely referring to a cover story about him that The Hollywood Reporter published in February. The story pulled an interview quote of Ford's to use as its headline. "'I Know Who the F*** I Am,'" it was titled.

“Me and the writer were sitting on folding chairs in a horse stall. It didn’t feel like a formal enough atmosphere to have to clean up my language,” he said. “And they printed every single f---," Ford told Esquire of the story.

Earlier this month, Ford and Flockhart charmed onlookers when they walked the red carpet hand in hand at the Cannes Film Festival. The couple were at the festival to attend the world premiere of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

During the event, Ford was presented with an honorary Palme d’Or award for his lifetime achievement in movies.

It was a rare public appearance for Ford and Flockhart, who have largely avoided the spotlight since tying the knot in 2010 after dating since 2002. The pair share a son, Liam, while Ford is also dad to four other children from previous marriages.