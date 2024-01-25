Calista Flockhart says husband Harrison Ford supports her in 'so many ways' after his teary speech

Calista Flockhart has a lot of love for her husband, Harrison Ford.

At the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 14, Ford got emotional when he gave a loving acceptance speech after receiving the career achievement award.

While on the mic, Ford fought back tears and said, “I want to thank my lovely wife, Calista Flockhart, who supports me when I need a lot of support." Flockhart looked on at her hubby with tears in her eyes.

“And I need a lot of support," he joked.

Following their special moment together, Flockhart told People Jan. 23 while on the red carpet for "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" that support between her and Ford is "a mutual thing."

The "Supergirl" star said Ford shows up for her in "so many ways."

"He supports me a lot," she told the outlet.

Ford and Flockhart got married in 2010. Ford had previously tied the knot with late screenwriter Melissa Mathison and his first wife, Mary Marquardt.

Read on to learn more about Ford and Flockhart's love story.

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart meet for the first time

Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford during the 2002 Miramax Post Golden Globe Party in Beverly Hills, CA. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

In 2002, Ford and Flockhart met when they crossed paths at the Golden Globes. At the time, Ford was still married to Mathison, his second wife. However, the couple had announced their separation in 2000 and finalized their divorce in 2004.

Calista Flockhart asks James Marsden to accompany her on her first date with Harrison Ford

During a 2019 appearance on "The Late Late Show With James Corden," James Marsden spilled the tea about Flockhart's first date with Ford.

In the interview, he said she asked him to accompany her on the date because she didn't know Ford too well and she felt "safe" having Marsden around.

After they grabbed dinner, Marsden said Ford invited Flockhart back to his place for drinks, and Flockhart asked Marsden to come with them. However, Marsden said he was a little apprehensive about being a third wheel at Ford's house.

"I don't want to get my a-- kicked by Han Solo. Maybe I do," he joked.

When asked what Ford probably thought of him joining them at his place of residence, Marsden joked that Ford probably didn't think too highly of him, but since he was a fan and also wanted to do right by Flockhart, he decided not to leave.

Now, Marsden says he takes the credit for helping Flockhart and Ford get together.

"I take the credit for that," he joked.

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart get married

In 2010, Ford and Flockhart made their love legal when they got married.

During that year, Ford released his two movies, "Extraordinary Measures" and "Morning Glory."

Harrison Ford's plane crashes and now, Calista Flockhart won't fly in vintage planes with him

In 2015, Ford gave his family a scare when his vintage World War II training plane that he was piloting lost engine power and crash-landed on a California golf course, authorities and family members said, per NBC News.

After the accident, Ford's son Ben went on X, formerly known as Twitter, and said his dad was “battered, but OK."

In a February 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ford recalled his 2015 plane crash and said his wife now refuses to fly in vintage planes with him anymore.

“My wife does not fly with me in vintage airplanes anymore — she will in others,” he said. “I certainly don’t want to have to recover from that kind of accident again. It was really hard on my family and it was hard on me.”

Harrison Ford opens up about one day working with Calista Flockhart

While the pair have not appeared in any projects together, Ford told People in a January 2023 interview that he would "love" to work on something with his wife.

“We’d love to find one we could do together,” he said.

“But yeah, haven’t found one yet,” Ford added of finding the right project to team up on.

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart make rare red carpet appearance

In May 2023, the pair made a rare red carpet-appearance when they showed up as each other's dates to the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. On the red carpet, the duo were spotted holding hands and wearing matching black outfits.

Flockhart and Ford were there to celebrate the world premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," and Ford was also there to receive the honorary Palme d’Or — the festival’s most prestigious prize — for his lifetime achievement in movies, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Harrison Ford arrives with his wife, Calista Flockhart, for the screening of his film "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 18, 2023. LOIC VENANCE / AFP / Getty Images

Calista Flockhart asks Harrison Ford to clean up his salty language

In May 2023, Ford told Esquire that Flockhart was not a fan of him constantly using the F-bomb during interviews after The Hollywood Reporter published a story with a headline that used an explicit quote from Ford: “I Know Who the F*** I Am”

“F-----‘ A,” Ford told the magazine.

After glancing a smile, he added, “Hey, if you don’t mind, leave the ‘f-----’ A’ out. My wife is still giving me s--- about that Hollywood Reporter thing, and I’m trying not to say that too much.”

While explaining why he cursed so much in that interview, Ford said it had everything to do with the atmosphere he was in.

“Me and the writer were sitting on folding chairs in a horse stall. It didn’t feel like a formal enough atmosphere to have to clean up my language,” he said. “And they printed every single f---."

