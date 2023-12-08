‘Harlem’ renewed for Season 3 at Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has renewed “Harlem” for a third season.

From “Girls Trip” and “The Blackening” writer Tracy Oliver, “Harlem” follows four best friends in Harlem — Camille (Meagan Good), Tye (Jerrie Johnson), Quinn (Grace Byers) and Angie (Shonique Shandai) — who navigate new phases of their careers, relationships and big city dreams together.

Season 1 of “Harlem” premiered December of 2021, while Season 2 aired in February of this year.

The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Universal Television in association with Paper Kite Productions. Executive producers include Oliver; Paper Kite’s Amy Poehler and Kim Lessing; 3 Arts’ Dave Becky; Britt Matt; Pharrell Williams; and I Am Other’s Mimi Valdés.

“The only thing more fun than making Season 2 of ‘Harlem’ was getting to travel across the country and watch it with our fans!” said Oliver. “Thanks to everyone who showed up to support and watched it at home! We’re so grateful for all the love and can’t wait to bring you an even juicier season three.”

“’Harlem’ has continued to tell outrageously hilarious stories through the perspective of these uniquely special characters. Fans can look forward to more laughs, wit and cultural commentary from the brilliant mind of Tracy Oliver and the amazing cast, Meagan, Grace, Jerrie and Shoniqua,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios. “This critically acclaimed series has been embraced by so many and it is a privilege to bring season three to our global Prime Video customers.”

“Tracy Oliver has built an alluring world full of style, humor and dazzling characters, plus exceptional performances by this talented cast,” said Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television. “We’re delighted audiences are as enamored with Harlem as we are, and we can’t wait for them to experience this hilarious and memorable new season.”