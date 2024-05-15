Adam Sandler’s ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ officially confirmed at Netflix

Damn you people, this is golf! The beloved 1996 golf comedy “Happy Gilmore” is getting the sequel treatment from Netflix, with original star Adam Sandler set to return.

The streamer confirmed the film during its upfront presentation to advertisers on Wednesday afternoon in New York.

Sandler starred in and co-wrote Universal Pictures’ “Happy Gilmore,” which was directed by Dennis Dugan. The sports comedy remains one of Sandler’s most popular films.

He plays the titular Happy Gilmore, a hockey player with anger management issues who discovers he’s also got a talent for golf. Happy joins the golf tour circuit to win money to save his grandmother’s house and faces off against an arrogant pro named Shooter McGavin, played by Christopher McDonald. The supporting cast also included Julie Bowen and Carl Weathers.

McDonald first stirred up rumors of a sequel in March, when he revealed that Sandler pulled out the first draft for the film during an unexpected run-in.

“I saw Adam [Sandler] about two weeks ago, and he says to me, ‘McDonald, you’re gonna love this,’” McDonald said. “I said, ‘What?’ He says, ‘How about that,’ and he shows me the first draft of ‘Happy Gilmore 2.’ Maybe you should cut that out [of this audio] because I don’t wanna be a liar, but he did show me that, and I thought, ‘Well, that would be awesome.’ So, it’s in the works. Fans demand it, dammit!”

“Happy Gilmore” made nearly $40 million at the worldwide box office in 1996, helping cement Sandler as one of the biggest comedy stars of the decade.