'Happy Days' stars reunite and reminisce about their classic series

"Happy Days" are here again!

"Happy Days" stars Ron Howard, Henry Winkler, Don Most, Anson Williams and Marion Ross reunited Wednesday in Los Angeles to pay tribute to the classic series and its late creator, Hollywood director Garry Marshall.

Barbara Marshall, widow of Garry Marshall, third from left, poses with "Happy Days" stars (L-R) Don Most, Ron Howard, Henry Winkler, Marion Ross and Anson Williams at a fundraiser for the Garry Marshall Theatre. Rachel Luna / Getty Images

The gang got back together for a gala fundraiser for the Garry Marshall Theatre in Burbank, and shared their favorite memories of filming the retro 1950s-era sitcom, which ran from January 1974 to September 1984 on ABC.

Howard, 65, played clean-cut Richie Cunningham for six years on the show before becoming a top Hollywood director, making "Cocoon," "A Beautiful Mind" and "The Da Vinci Code," among other blockbusters.

"You can’t take these things for granted,” Howard said, according to Entertainment Weekly. “We’re here in Garry’s name and yet I’m experiencing a connecting of the dots of an entire story.”

The "Happy Days" cast in 1974: (clockwise from left) Don Most, Anson Williams, Gavan O'Herlihy, Henry Winkler, Ron Howard, Erin Moran, Tom Bosley and Marion Ross. Getty Images

Winkler, 74, mused about being cast as lovable Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli, a role that earned him three Emmy nominations. "They wanted a tall Italian and they got a short Jew," quipped the actor.

Most, 66, who played jokester Ralph Malph, talked about the magic on the "Happy Days" set. "We were so good at what we did because we respected each other and loved each other," he said of his co-stars. “We made it look easy and it wasn’t.”

Ross, 91, who played good-natured Mrs. Cunningham, also praised her castmates — especially Howard and Winkler.

“You never saw two guys who filled the top spot so beautifully," gushed Ross. “I’m proud to be their mother.”