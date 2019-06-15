North West is celebrating her birthday today and her famous mom posted some photos and a sweet message on Instagram.

Kardashian West, 38, shared a series of photos of herself with the birthday girl, including a photo of them out at a restaurant and another one of them playing with Snapchat photo filters. "Happy Birthday my sweet girl," the reality star wrote. "The last 6 years have been the best of my life raising you and seeing you grow up. Mommy loves you forever and beyond!"

The proud mom wasn't the only one to join in on the birthday love. Kardashian West's mother and West's grandmother, Kris Jenner, 63, also posted photos on her Instagram page, along with a lovely tribute.

"Happy Birthday to my little Angel Northie!!!!" Jenner wrote, showing off her another series of photos featuring her sassy granddaughter. "What a bright light you are and such a blessing to our family!! Your magic and sunshine lights up every room and I adore how creative and smart you are. You are so kind and loving to everyone you know and have a beautiful heart and soul ... I love you so much precious North and it is a pleasure and a privilege to be your Grandmother. I love you," she wrote, adding a heart emoji and #HappyBirthdayNorth.

Jenner's photos included snapshots of North West looking fabulous in red sunglasses, eating a yummy frozen treat and posing with her mom and grandma by the water. The last photo in the series shows a happy North West with a smiling Kris Jenner. It seems that Northie, as her grandma calls her, is also keeping up with her high-fashion family as she flaunts her fun outfits and poses like a pro.

North West is the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian West and Kayne West's four children, including Saint West, 3, Chicago West, 1, and Psalm West, who was born last month via a gestational carrier.