May 17, 2019, 8:19 PM UTC By Helen Ray

Happy birthday, Craig Melvin! Our favorite guy is turning 40!

Last week, he kicked off his celebrations with a Roaring 20's birthday bash that his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, threw together. But since today is his actual birthday, his TODAY co-workers surprised him on Monday morning with a sweet video recapping all the things they love about Craig.

One common theme? Craig's kindness and laughter leaves a lasting impression.

"My favorite thing about Craig is his laugh," said TODAY anchor Savannah Guthrie, "it comes from deep inside and it really makes you feel like the thing you said inside is actually funny."

Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb share a lot of laughs on TODAY. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Jenna Bush Hager showed off her impersonation of Craig and the friendly way he greets her every morning. "He greets me every day with a 'Hey JBH.' (But) he's kind and funny and that smile lights up the room."

Craig Melvin reacting to Jenna Bush Hager's pregnancy announcement on TODAY

His pals from the 3rd hour of TODAY also chimed in with some sweet sentiments. "He's like a great bourbon. He's smooth yet has a little bit of burn to him," Al Roker joked. Which makes sense because bourbon is one of Craig's favorite drinks.

Craig has shown he's not only a great co-host but a reliable friend as well.

"My favorite thing about Craig is (that) he's a truly compassionate friend and I can totally be myself around him," said Dylan Dreyer.

Sheinelle Jones agreed, "My favorite thing about Craig is his heart. When I first got to know him I thought, gosh he's a nice co-anchor, but now I know him as a friend and he's a really good guy."

Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin aren't just co-hosts, they're also friends! Nathan Congleton / TODAY

But it wasn't just the TODAY family who revealed their favorite things about Craig — his own family joined in too!

"My favorite thing about my dad is that he hugs me," said his oldest son, Delano. "He gives both of us surprises."

Craig Melvin and son Delano share a special moment on TODAY. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Apparently, these are some pretty great hugs because his youngest daughter, Sibby also loves them.

"My dad hugs me. He hugs me and gives me lollipops," she said. Awww!

Craig got to bring the whole family to "Sesame Street," as he was joined by wife Lindsay Czarniak, and their children, Sybil and Del. Richard Termine / Sesame Workshop

There are so many things to say about Craig, but to celebrate his 40th, we'll stick to 40 of his favorite things.

Happy birthday, Craig, 40 never looked so good!

40 of Craig Melvin's Favorite Things

1. His family

2. Bourbon

3. Hootie & the Blowfish

4. Hilton Head, South Carolina

5. Southern food

6. Brackish Bow Ties

7. Pork chops

8. Wofford College

9. "The Wire"

10. Cigars

11. Prince

12. Whatchamacallit candy bars

13. Family pictures

14. Reading, especially Jon Meacham books

15. Watching "Jurassic Park" with his son

16. "A Few Good Men"

17. Coffee from fresh ground coffee beans

18. Plain Greek yogurt

19. Relaxing in a robe on a Sunday

20. Weekly Friday night dinners with his family

21. Playing jazz music at home during dinner

22. Taking long drives in his car

23. Allbirds sneakers

24. Basketball

25. Candles, especially woodsy scents

26. Watching "Bubble Guppies" with his kids

27. Bike rides

28. Flannel lounge pants, which he calls "knock about pants"

29. Grilling

30. His favorite karaoke song: "Poison" by Bell Biv DeVoe

31. Seltzer water

32. Thick glasses

33. New Orleans

34. His mom's mac and cheese

35.Getting manicures (and an occasional pedicure)

36. Going on long runs

37. Chess

38. Plain salted potato chips

39. To-do lists, neatness and order

40. Summer getaways with his family