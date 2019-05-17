Happy birthday, Craig Melvin! Our favorite guy is turning 40!
Last week, he kicked off his celebrations with a Roaring 20's birthday bash that his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, threw together. But since today is his actual birthday, his TODAY co-workers surprised him on Monday morning with a sweet video recapping all the things they love about Craig.
Craig Melvin spills the details on his '20s-themed birthday partyMay 13, 201901:47
One common theme? Craig's kindness and laughter leaves a lasting impression.
"My favorite thing about Craig is his laugh," said TODAY anchor Savannah Guthrie, "it comes from deep inside and it really makes you feel like the thing you said inside is actually funny."
Jenna Bush Hager showed off her impersonation of Craig and the friendly way he greets her every morning. "He greets me every day with a 'Hey JBH.' (But) he's kind and funny and that smile lights up the room."
His pals from the 3rd hour of TODAY also chimed in with some sweet sentiments. "He's like a great bourbon. He's smooth yet has a little bit of burn to him," Al Roker joked. Which makes sense because bourbon is one of Craig's favorite drinks.
Craig has shown he's not only a great co-host but a reliable friend as well.
Al and Dylan teach Sheinelle and Craig how to drive a stick shiftApril 30, 201904:01
"My favorite thing about Craig is (that) he's a truly compassionate friend and I can totally be myself around him," said Dylan Dreyer.
Sheinelle Jones agreed, "My favorite thing about Craig is his heart. When I first got to know him I thought, gosh he's a nice co-anchor, but now I know him as a friend and he's a really good guy."
But it wasn't just the TODAY family who revealed their favorite things about Craig — his own family joined in too!
Craig Melvin's family stops by to celebrate his 40th birthdayMay 20, 201904:00
"My favorite thing about my dad is that he hugs me," said his oldest son, Delano. "He gives both of us surprises."
Apparently, these are some pretty great hugs because his youngest daughter, Sibby also loves them.
"My dad hugs me. He hugs me and gives me lollipops," she said. Awww!
There are so many things to say about Craig, but to celebrate his 40th, we'll stick to 40 of his favorite things.
Happy birthday, Craig, 40 never looked so good!
40 of Craig Melvin's Favorite Things
1. His family
2. Bourbon
4. Hilton Head, South Carolina
5. Southern food
6. Brackish Bow Ties
7. Pork chops
9. "The Wire"
10. Cigars
11. Prince
12. Whatchamacallit candy bars
13. Family pictures
14. Reading, especially Jon Meacham books
15. Watching "Jurassic Park" with his son
16. "A Few Good Men"
17. Coffee from fresh ground coffee beans
18. Plain Greek yogurt
19. Relaxing in a robe on a Sunday
20. Weekly Friday night dinners with his family
21. Playing jazz music at home during dinner
22. Taking long drives in his car
24. Basketball
25. Candles, especially woodsy scents
26. Watching "Bubble Guppies" with his kids
27. Bike rides
28. Flannel lounge pants, which he calls "knock about pants"
29. Grilling
30. His favorite karaoke song: "Poison" by Bell Biv DeVoe
31. Seltzer water
32. Thick glasses
33. New Orleans
35.Getting manicures (and an occasional pedicure)
36. Going on long runs
37. Chess
38. Plain salted potato chips
39. To-do lists, neatness and order
40. Summer getaways with his family