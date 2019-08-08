"Bachelorette" star Hannah Brown is so over being compared to the rumored new flame of ex and runner-up Tyler Cameron.

Cameron and supermodel Gigi Hadid were photographed leaving members-only club Dumbo House in Brooklyn on Sunday night. On Monday, they reportedly went bowling in Manhattan.

As news continues to come out about the burgeoning relationship between the pair, fans are taking to social media to compare the two women.

After Brown shared a pic of her on the red carpet at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles, one fan wrote in the comments section: "Honestly, you're hotter than Gigi. I said it. I love her but WOW."

Another follower added, "Gigi who-did am I right?"

But not all of the comments were slamming Hadid. Some fans were using Brown's own Instagram feed to criticize the "Bachelorette" star herself.

One wrote: "You seem sour af in how you are portraying Tyler. And all these trolls saying you hotter than Gigi the f**k? Why aren't you a supermodel then."

So Brown took to Instagram to make it known to her fans and followers that she wasn't here for all the drama on her feed.

"I am forever so thankful for the love and support you all show me," she wrote in an Instagram story. "However, supporting me doesn't mean you have to compare me to anyone else. I want to make sure that we are all remembering to uplift other women and not tear them down. XOXO, Han."

Many fans applauded Brown for trying to take the high road with her post. One wrote: "Thank you for promoting and encouraging love between and amongst women! What's what our girls need to see more of."

Brown did say she has some "beef" with Cameron, who reportedly stepped out with Hadid in New York City just days after he was seen leaving Brown's residence in Los Angeles.

"It was a little confusing, but he can do whatever he wants to and I know that I can too," Brown told former "Bachelorette" stars Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky-Manno on their "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.

"I have no shame in saying ... I had feelings," she told her fellow Bachelorettes on the podcast. "I totally did. I totally still have feelings but, at the same time, I am not tied to any man or tied to Tyler and I'm not going to be."