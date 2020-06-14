Daughter of Hank Williams Jr. pays tribute to sister, 27, who died in car accident

Katherine Williams-Dunning, the daughter of country singer Hank Williams Jr., died in a car accident in Tennessee on Saturday, according to her sister. She was 27.

In a heartbreaking post, Holly Audrey Williams announced the death of her sister, who she called Katie, and shared the final family photo they took on Friday morning.

"I have no words. On Friday morning I talked the family into taking this picture and had no idea it would be our last together with my precious little sister Katie," Williams wrote on Instagram.

The family was all smiles in the sweet photo. Katie's son smiled next to her as she held her daughter's hand. Her dad stood to her left.

"We all went to my great aunts funeral on Thursday whom we all loved dearly, and now are faced with another one," Williams wrote.

Her sister''s husband, Tyler Dunning, 29, was sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle. He survived the crash, but the extent of his injuries are unknown.

"ALL we need is prayers. My daddy. My little brother. Katie’s husband (he is awake and responding don’t know injury extent yet). My niece and nephew. Her Mama. The Dunning family. All of us," she wrote. "So. Many. Prayers. Jesus is close. Thank you all."

In addition to being a proud mom of two, Williams-Dunning owned an online shop called Weston Jane, where she designed and sold graphic t-shirts for women.

On her Instagram account, she described herself as a "Woman of purpose spreading peace and kindness."

Williams-Dunning was the country singer's youngest child with his third wife, Mary-Jane.