Hana Kimura, a professional wrestler and star of the Netflix show "Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020" has died, according to Variety. She was 22.

The cause of her death has not been announced.

Hana Kimura reacts during the Women's Pro-Wrestling Stardom - No People Gate at Korakuen Hall on March 08, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. The event is held behind closed doors due to coronavirus outbreak. Etsuo Hara / Getty Images

Kimura, whose mother Kyoko Kimura was also a professional wrestler, starred in the current season of the Netflix show "Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020," a reality show which followed the lives of six strangers living together under the same roof. Production on the show, and many other shows, had been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

On Saturday, Stardom Wrestling tweeted a statement about the star's passing.

Stardom fans,



We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away.



Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends.



We appreciate your support during this difficult time. — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) May 23, 2020

"Stardom fans, We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away," read the tweet. "Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends. We appreciate your support during this difficult time."

On Friday, Kimura's Instagram story featured a photo of her and her cat with a caption that ready "goodbye," according to the BBC.

Hana Kimura enters the ring during the Women's Pro-Wrestling Stardom - No People Gate at Korakuen Hall on March 8 in Tokyo. The event was held behind closed doors due to coronavirus outbreak. Etsuo Hara / Getty Images

Kimura wrestled for Stardom and made her debut in 2016. She earned her first title, the JWP Junior Championship, that year. She joined the latest version of the "Terrace House" franchise in 2019, joining three young men and two other young women in their Tokyo residence.

Netlfix Japan shared a condolence message on Twitter while members of the wrestling community mourned the young star's death and expressed shock over the news.

AEW and the wrestling community mourn the passing of Hana Kimura. May she Rest In Peace, and our thoughts are with her family, her friends, and her fans. pic.twitter.com/gouuu3xG5y — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 23, 2020

"AEW and the wrestling community mourn the passing of Hana Kimura," tweeted All Elite Wrestling. "May she Rest In Peace, and our thoughts are with her family, her friends, and her fans."

"I don’t even know what to say or feel," tweeted fellow wrestler Jamie Hayter. "Numb. I can’t express it. RIP Hana Kimura. Such a wonderful human being. The gaijin helper. All the potential. A beautiful soul. Kind ... I hope you found peace."

I will always love and miss you, my friend. You are my little sister. The Swanns send our love and condolences to Hana Kimura, her family, and loved ones. I will never forget you. So much I want to say... my heart is broken. pic.twitter.com/PB5pO20YIj — Sü Yüng (@realsuyung) May 23, 2020

"I will always love and miss you, my friend," tweeted wrestler Su Yung. "You are my little sister. The Swanns send our love and condolences to Hana Kimura, her family, and loved ones. I will never forget you. So much I want to say... my heart is broken."

It absolutely breaks my heart how cruel people can be on social media. It was an amazing honor to know Hana Kimura. She was an amazing girl with the kindest soul and immense passion and work ethic. I’m at a loss of words over this tragedy. Rest In Peace my friend. — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) May 23, 2020

"It absolutely breaks my heart how cruel people can be on social media," tweeted wrestler Tessa Blanchard. "It was an amazing honor to know Hana Kimura. She was an amazing girl with the kindest soul and immense passion and work ethic. I’m at a loss of words over this tragedy. Rest In Peace my friend."