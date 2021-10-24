Halyna Hutchins' husband honors her with heartbreaking new photos: 'We miss you'

Matthew Hutchins, the husband of the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, honored his wife's memory in a touching post on Instagram just days after she was fatally shot on a movie set in New Mexico.

On Saturday, as mourners gathered for a vigil for his wife in Albuquerque, Matthew Hutchins shared three family photos on Instagram, along with a heartbreaking caption. In the first, the couple were all smiles as they posed with their son. In the second photo, Hutchins and her son both donned fedoras, with his pulled down over his eyes in a silly pose. The last photo is another sweet shot of the three smiling wide for the camera.

“We miss you, Halyna!” Hutchins captioned the post.

Halyna Hutchins, a 42-year-old director of photography whom colleagues described as a rising star, was shot with a prop gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of the film “Rust” on Thursday.

Matthew Hutchins broke his silence about the tragedy on Friday, the day after his wife’s death. He shared a message on Twitter alongside a photo of his wife with their son posing in nature.

“Halyna inspired us all with her passion and vision, and her legacy is too meaningful to encapsulate in words,” he tweeted. “Our loss is enormous, and we ask that the media please respect my family’s privacy as we process our grief. We thank everyone for sharing images and stories of her life.”

Both Hutchins and the film’s director, Joel Souza, were hit after Baldwin fired the prop weapon. Baldwin is an actor and a producer on the project.

According to police, she was taken by helicopter to the nearby University of New Mexico Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Souza, 48, received treatment at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.

Court records showed that Baldwin, 63, did not know that the prop gun he fired on set was loaded with live ammunition, nor did assistant director Dave Halls, who handed the gun to him. According to an affidavit filed in Santa Fe court, Halls yelled “cold gun” before the shooting, a term which is used to indicate that a weapon has no live rounds.

No charges have been filed in the incident and an investigation is ongoing.

Sources familiar with the incident told NBC News last week that the prop gun used in the fatal shooting had misfired previously on set.

A prop maker who previously worked with Halls told NBC News he allowed an unsafe working environment on past productions.

In a statement, Rust Movies Productions said it was not made aware of any official complaints concerning prop safety on set.

Both Baldwin and Souza spoke out about Hutchins in touching statements following the tragedy. Souza said he was "gutted" by her death, described her as “kind, vibrant, incredibly talented” in a statement to NBC News.

The "30 Rock" actor shared a touching message on Twitter addressing her family.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," Baldwin wrote in part in a tweet on Friday.