Join our #MyTODAYPlazaween celebration (in costume) LIVE on TODAY!

TODAY is prepping for another unforgettable year of Halloween celebrations. And your family can join the fun!

For the week of Oct. 26, our #MyTODAYPlaza crowd will be filled with families in costume joining the show live from their homes. We're looking for the most creative costumes to feature — the more original, the better! Keep in mind that because you’ll be joining from home, we're also looking to see you decorate the space around you. All costumes and decorations must be family-friendly.

And, of course, it wouldn’t be TODAY or Halloween without a few surprises.

A TODAY producer will be in touch with selected families. Those families will be asked to join the show live from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. EDT on days to be determined during the week of Oct. 26. If you're interested in participating, fill out the form below.