Hallmark pulls Zola same-sex marriage ad amid pressure from One Million Moms

The Hallmark Channel pulled a same-sex marriage commercial amid pressure from conservative advocacy groups that petitioned the channel not to participate in the "promotion of homosexuality and transgenderism."

Zola, a popular online wedding planning company, said Saturday it would no longer be advertising with Hallmark after it refused to show advertisements that included same-sex couples. Mike Chi, the company's chief marketing officer, said in a statement that "all kisses, couples and marriages are equal celebrations of love."

"The only difference between the commercials that were flagged and the ones that were approved was that the commercials that did not meet Hallmark’s standards included a lesbian couple kissing," Chi said. "Hallmark approved a commercial where a heterosexual couple kissed."

The Zola ad was specifically mentioned in a blog post by One Million Moms, which bills itself as a group of parents who are working to stop the “exploitation of children” by entertainment media. The group claimed in the blog that the channel had a history of "family friendly" content, but "parents can no longer trust Hallmark."

"Shame on Hallmark for airing commercials with same-sex couples and even considering movies with LGBT content and lead characters," One Million Moms claimed.

Hallmark was the target of petitions from both One Million Moms and LifeSiteNews, a right-wing Catholic news organization. “Hallmark would be offending Christian viewers and Christian parents BIG TIME, by experimenting with homosexual themes, and, or cooperating with the LGBT indoctrination agenda,” the LifeSiteNews petition said.

Crown Media Family Networks, which owns The Hallmark Channel, did not immediately return a request for comment from NBC News. In a statement to the Associated Press, Hallmark said it removed the ads because the controversy was a distraction.

The news was met with criticism on social media, including a tweet from talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

"Isn’t it almost 2020? @hallmarkchannel, @billabbottHC... what are you thinking?" DeGeneres said. "Please explain. We’re all ears."

Netflix also weighed in on the matter by posting screenshots of content on its streaming service that includes two women kissing.

"Titles Featuring Lesbians Joyfully Existing And Also It’s Christmas Can We Just Let People Love Who They Love," the brand tweeted.

🎥 Let It Snow

📺 Merry Happy Whatever pic.twitter.com/LTwnHogkoJ — Netflix US (@netflix) December 15, 2019

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bill Abbott, chief executive of Crown Media Family Networks, said the network is open to “any type of movie of any type of relationship in any space.”

Michelle Vicary, executive vice president of Crown Media Family Networks, echoed Abbott’s comments in a statement to The Wrap.

“We are continuing to expand our diversity,” Vicary said. “We are looking at pitches for LGBTQ movies … and we are looking to expand and represent the United States as a whole.”

Of Hallmark's 40 original holiday-themed movies this season, none include an LGBTQ main character.