These Hallmark movie co-stars reveal real-life romance with cute selfie

Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar are taking their romance off-screen.

The former “Arrow” star, 36, and Huszar, 39, will soon appear together in the upcoming Hallmark movie “A Royal Christmas Crush.”

In the film, which premieres on July 8, Cassidy plays a woman named Ava who lands a job at the Royal Ice Hotel. She later meets the Royal Prince, Huszar, and they instantly form a connection.

It seems sparks were flying in front of and behind the camera.

On June 12, People reported that the co-stars are dating.

Shortly after the article was published, Cassidy confirmed the news on Instagram with a cheeky selfie.

She uploaded a photo of the new couple lounging in the sun together. “Welp, cats out of the bag…” she captioned the picture, seeming to refer to the articles about their relationship. “Happy Monday!”

Cassidy, who is the daughter of the late David Cassidy from “Partridge Family,” previously hinted at her romance with the Canadian actor earlier this month.

On June 1, she posted a snap of her planting a kiss on Huszar’s cheek as he hugged her. The photo was taken in Lisbon, Portugal.

She simply added the hashtag “PrinceCharming” to the caption along with multiple heart emoji.

Cassidy was previously married to Matthew Rodgers. They tied the knot in December 2017 and later divorced in January 2020, according to People. Their split was finalized in March 2021.

She spoke about starting over after her marriage ended in an interview with the publication last year.

“January 2020, I moved back to L.A., filed for divorce and then we were all in lockdown for like a year,” she shared in March 2022. “L.A. is where I was raised, it’s where I live and so I didn’t have a choice. I was like, ‘Okay, got to pick yourself up by your bootstraps sometimes.’”

She revealed at the time that she was dating again.

“I think if I’m supposed to meet someone, I’ll meet them naturally, organically. The way the world, (the) universe wants it to be,” she said.