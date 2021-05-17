Halle Berry posts sizzling pic with boyfriend Van Hunt

Halle Berry is happily in love.

The 54-year-old "X-Men" star shared a romantic pic of herself smooching her boyfriend, Grammy-winning musician Van Hunt, on Instagram over the weekend. Berry wears bikini bottoms and a T-shirt in the photo, while Hunt sports a gray hoodie and light-green pants.

"We do this thing called whatever the f--- we want !" the Oscar winner wrote in her caption.

Berry's Hollywood's pals popped into the comments to express their happiness over her joy.

"Yessssss," wrote actor and author Gabrielle Union, along with fire emoji.

"You guys are freakin hot," gushed Emmy winner Thandie Newton.

Berry also responded to dozens of fans who cheered for her and Hunt.

"Love wins," wrote one.

Berry replied, "I truly believe that. I'll never stop fighting for ❤️."

When another fan remarked that Berry gave her hope that she might find love again, too, Berry told her to believe it. "Never give up on love… Keep your heart open and it will find you!" the actor wrote.

Berry shares a daughter Nahla, 13, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and son Maceo, 7, with ex-husband Oliver Martinez, whom she was married to from 2013 to 2016.

She was also previously married to former pro baseball player David Justice from 1993 to 1997 and to musician Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005.

Berry first hinted that she and Hunt were an item back in September when she shared a pic of herself wearing a Van Hunt T-shirt. "Now ya know..." she wrote in the caption.

Hunt shared the same pic on his Instagram page, cutely captioning his image, "There you go..."

Since then, the couple have been going strong — and, thankfully, sharing blissed-up pics and videos of themselves along the way.

Together they celebrated Valentine's Day in February and then Hunt's birthday in March. They also got all gussied up for the 2021 Oscars in April. Hunt shared his own behind-the-scenes pics of the pair preparing for the awards ceremony, captioning it, "1st date nite."

One black-and-white photo Berry posted in early April showed her leaning on her beau's back as he strummed a guitar.

"I’ll be ya groupie baby, cause you are my superstar," she captioned the sweet shot.

