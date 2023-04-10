IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

How Halle Berry responded to comment on her nude photo that she wants ‘attention’

In the photo, Berry is seen drinking from a wine glass while standing on a balcony.

By Drew Weisholtz

Halle Berry is having a (monster’s) ball!

The Oscar winner posted a photo on Instagram on April 8 of herself drinking from a wine glass in the nude while standing on a balcony.

“I do what i wanna do. happy Saturday,” Berry, 56, captioned the picture, in which her left arm covers her breast, while she drinks out of a glass in her right hand.

Berry’s bold post captured the attention of her followers, celebrities and non-celebrities alike.

“YES!!!!” Kelly Rowland commented.

“Big Leo energy,” Meagan Good wrote.

“The blueprint,” wrote Saweetie.

“Hell yeah,” chimed in Arsenio Hall.

“Well behaved women never made history,” author Maria Emmerich wrote.

“The Little Mermaid” star Halle Bailey reacted simply by using a handclapping emoji and two exclamation points.

Not everyone liked the photo, though.

"Imagine being in your 50s, still posting nudes for attention in menopause when you should be chilling with the grandkids," read a comment posted on both Instagram and Twitter. "Aging with dignity is no longer a thing."

"Did you guys know the heart of a shrimp is located in its head?" Berry replied on Twitter.

Posting such a seductive picture is not out of character for Berry. Last month, she posted a topless selfie, in which she covered her chest with her arms while looking into a steamed mirror.

Last August, she celebrated her birthday by posting a sultry photo of herself in a slinky black outfit, while her right arm clung to her neck as she suggestively looked at the camera.

“Feeling so much gratitude and love on this birthday! WOW!” she wrote.

