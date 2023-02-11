Halle Barry laughs off epic face plant by sharing viral meme of herself

Even Halle Berry’s cat-like skills couldn't stop her from taking a face plant at a charity event.

On Friday, Feb. 10, Berry shared a hilarious video of herself tripping and falling flat on her face while walking up the stairs to give a speech at one of her friends events.

The "Catwoman" actor jokingly captioned the clip, "Sometime you bust your a**!" And then, she explained what happened.

"My dear friend @shillahekmatpiano invited me to speak at her charity event celebrating a wonderful organization called @lookingbeyondla that raises money for children with special needs… then that happened!!! I face planted 🪴," she wrote.

The clip, which has been viewed over 9,000 times on Berry's Instagram account, has since gone viral on social media. But even though many people have laughed at it, fans couldn't help but notice how strong Berry was for shaking off her embarrassing moment and still giving a speech at the event.

"You got up like the champ you are! 🤎✨," one person wrote.

Another said, "You are Catwoman. You have 9 lives! ❤."

A third added, "You didn’t fall. The floor was just getting up. Glad you’re okay!"

And a fourth wrote, "Oh my gosh!!!!! That is insane. But OFCOURSE you moved right through it! You’re amazing."

Berry's fall comes after she shared an inspirational quote about confidence on Instagram. The Jan. 9, post read, "Confidence is not 'They will like me.' Confidence is 'I'll be fine if they don't.'"