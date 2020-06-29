'Hairspray' star Nikki Blonsky comes out as gay to Diana Ross song

Sign up for our newsletter

Nikki Blonsky wants her fans to know she's a proud member of the LGBTQ community.

Blonsky, best known for playing Tracy Turnblad in the 2007 film "Hairspray," announced she is gay Sunday in a festive TikTok video that found her dancing and lip-syncing to Diana Ross' 1980 hit "I'm Coming Out."

Nikki Blonsky in 2018 Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

"Hi, it’s Nikki Blonsky from the movie I’m Gay! #pride #imcomingout #hairspray," the Golden Globe nominee, 31, captioned the clip.

The "Huge" star didn't want fans to miss the news so she followed up Monday on Instagram by sharing a rainbow-colored illustration announcing "I'M GAY!"

Blonsky received several awards and nominations, including a nomination for a Golden Globe award, for her role as Tracy Turnblad in the 2007 movie "Hairspray." (C)New Line Cinema / Courtesy Everett Collection

Blonsky's announcement, which comes as the LGBTQ community in the U.S. celebrates Pride Month, was met with enthusiasm from fans.

"Yes yes yes !!!! Congrats !!! You’re one of my icons happy coming out!!! A win for the girls," one wrote in the comments of Blonsky's Instagram post.

"QUEEEN!!! WE SUPPORT AND LOVE YOU SO MUCH❤️🧡💛💚💙💜💗" wrote another.

Though Blonsky's kept her love life mostly private over the years, she opened up to E! News in May 2019 about her relationship with her partner at the time, Dani.

"I am the happiest I've ever been in my current relationship. (I) am excited for the future, both personally and professionally," she gushed.