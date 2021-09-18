Hailey Bieber shuts down rumors Justin Bieber 'mistreats' her: 'So far from the truth'

Hailey Bieber is addressing rumors surrounding her relationship with her husband, Justin Bieber.

In a new episode of Demi Lovato’s podcast, “4D with Demi Lovato,” released Friday, the 24-year-old opened up about the public perception of her relationship and subsequent marriage to the Canadian pop star. When Lovato, 29, asked the model how she was able to persist amid negative rumors about her, Bieber said the most important thing is to “know what the truth is behind everything.”

“There’s so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together,” she told Lovato. “There’s one big, fat narrative that goes around that’s like, ‘Justin is not nice to her and he mistreats her.’ And I’m just like, it’s so far from the truth and it’s the complete and utter opposite.”

Bieber continued, “I really am lucky to say I’m with someone who is extremely respectful of me, who makes me feel special every single day and so when I see the opposite of that, I’m just like ‘huh’ because it's just, and everybody around who knows us personally would say the same thing.”

When it comes to rumors, Bieber is taking a note out of Lizzo’s book. The model referenced the singer’s new single “Rumors” and even sang one specific line to Lovato.

“That’s why I love that Lizzo song that’s out right now where she’s like ‘All the rumors are true,’ I’m like, ‘You know what? You’re right! All the rumors are true, baby!’” Bieber said. “You have to be able to fight all the lies and all the bull---- that people come up with with what is actually the truth. So if the lie is, ‘They’re miserable in their relationship,' it’s like, well the truth is that we’ve literally never been more obsessed with each other and we have so much fun together.”

Bieber said that one key in life is to have people in your life that remind you of that, which she says her husband does well.

“I think Justin does a very good job at reminding me because I have my low days where I’m like, ’It’s just too much, and all the things people are saying, I can’t take it today,’” she explained. “And again he’ll come in and be like, ‘Well the truth is this: the truth is that you’re good and you’re secure and you’re loved and all of your friends love you and your family loves you and I love you.”

Bieber has spoken out about the public perception of her life and relationship in the past, especially when it comes to social media.

At the beginning of 2020, she penned a lengthy message on Instagram about how the negative attention and hate she has received online affects her.

“I do my best to expose my heart which means I love freely and I empathize deeply, and because of that I also hurt very easily when I feel like people don’t see my heart and see me for who I am,” she wrote in part. “The reason I’m even sharing this, is because Instagram, Twitter etc is SUCH a breeding ground for cruelty towards each other, and because people don’t take the time to connect with each other on an honest level before they resort to hatred, it starts to damage what could be really beautiful human interaction and connection.”

Bieber said despite the fact that she could say that the online hate she received doesn’t bother her, in reality, it does. “NEWS FLASH: it hurts to be torn apart on the internet!!!”

She said that it hurt to be compared to others, for people to make assumptions about her, and to be called certain names.

“I share this only because it weighs often on my heart and because it’s important to be honest about how these things affect us mentally and emotionally,” she concluded her post. “Hopefully it speaks to someone struggling with the same.”

