Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez pose together at gala event

Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez are here to show there’s no bad blood between them.

Bieber and Gomez both attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 15.

They donned neutral ensembles, with Bieber, 25, wearing a strapless floor-length gown by Saint Laurent with a stomach cutout. Gomez, 30, wore a monochromatic black ensemble with simple pair of black pants and a black tuxedo-style blazer. Both women wore their hair similarly, rocking sleek, straight styles.

The duo took several photos together at the gala. In one snap, they appeared to be sitting down at the same table, with Gomez placing her hand on Bieber’s knee as they posed cheek-to-cheek.

Another sweet photo captured the two standing side-by-side with Gomez embracing the Rhode Skin founder in a side hug.

The third snap of the duo captured a glam shot nearly full-body shot as they smiled for the camera with their arms around each other.

Though Bieber tied the knot with her husband Justin Bieber in September 2018, there has been animosity toward Bieber online due to her relationship with her husband. For years, Bieber has been subject to hate across social media due to the portrayal that she had allegedly broken up Gomez and the “Peaches” singer, who were in an on-and-off-again relationship for nearly eight years until they ultimately split for good in 2018.

In April 2022, Bieber spoke out on TikTok about the hatred she has received on social media, asking trolls to leave her alone.

"I’m minding my business. I don’t do anything. I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please,” Bieber said in the clip. “Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone. I beg of you, truly. That’s my only request. Leave me alone. Be miserable somewhere else, please.”

Bieber's plea on social media came after she posted a video on TikTok lip-syncing to her husband's song "One Time." According to UsWeekly, her comment section on the video had been flooded with hateful comments comparing her to Gomez.

Bieber addressed the allegations that she had broken up Gomez and her husband during a recent episode of Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast on September 28. She told Cooper, “Let’s just put it this way, when him and I ever started hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship. Ever. At any point. I would never.”

She said that it was “not in (her) character” to be romantically involved with another individual who was already taken, adding. “I would just never do that. I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that, and I never was. ... That’s the end of it. “

Bieber also addressed the backlash that her relationship with her husband has received over the years, especially its whirlwind beginnings.

“A lot of the hate and the perpetuation comes from ‘oh, you stole him!’ (accusations), and I guess maybe that just comes from the fact that they wish he had ended up with someone else,” she said. “And that’s fine. You can wish that all you want, but that’s just not the case.”

The entrepreneur said that she respects Gomez “a lot” and that the two privately discussed the controversy after Bieber married the Canadian popstar. She said that the conversation with Gomez brought her “a lot of peace” and assured Cooper that there was “no drama” between the two women.

“I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened, and we’re good and we can walk away with it with clarity and respect, then that’s fine,” she said. “It is what it is. You’re never going to be able to correct every narrative.”