Hailey Baldwin says social media is 'breeding ground for cruelty'

Hailey Baldwin opened up in a lengthy Instagram post over the weekend about how the hate she receives online affects her, calling social media a "breeding ground for cruelty."

"I absolutely love connecting with other people, I love finding common interests between me and others, hearing people’s story, I love laughing with others, and I love crying with others," she wrote on Friday.

The model, who goes by the last name Baldwin Bieber on Instagram after marrying pop star Justin Bieber in 2018, said she always tries to "expose my heart" but finds it hurtful when she's attacked online, compared to others and called names.

"Instagram, Twitter etc is SUCH a breeding ground for cruelty towards each other, and because people don’t take the time to connect with each other on an honest level before they resort to hatred," the post read.

She continued: "NEWS FLASH: it hurts to be torn apart on the internet!!! It hurts to be compared to other human beings every single day, it hurts for people to jump to conclusions and make assumptions. It hurts to be called names, and to feel like you don’t measure up to a certain standard."

It's not clear what sparked Baldwin's post, but she said she hopes it helps someone else. As of Saturday afternoon, it had been "liked" more than 535,000 times.

Many of her celebrity friends left comments offering encouragement.

"Beautiful words of honesty. You’re a pure angel and you deserve only kindness. The haters don’t deserve your attention ! Big Love and only good vibes for 2020," makeup artist Morgane Martini wrote.

Kris Jenner left the model heart and prayer hands emojis.

In 2018, Baldwin took a break from social media and told her followers after she returned that the hiatus made her a happier person.

"The second I come back on I get immediate anxiety, I get sad and I get worked up," she wrote in an Instagram Story, according to E! News.