H.E.R. is coming to TODAY! The singing sensation behind the hit songs "Focus" and "Could've Been" is joining our 2019 Citi Concert Series lineup for her first performance on Rockefeller Plaza. Here are all the details about the upcoming concert and how to get Fan Passes.

H.E.R. is joining our Citi Concert Series on TODAY with a performance on August 30th.

Details:

Date: Friday, August 30

Hashtag: #HERTODAY

Fan Passes: Fan Passes aren't open yet for this concert but we'll keep you posted when they are.

General Info:

Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street, between Fifth and Sixth Avenues, in New York City.

A limited number of Fan Passes are available by advance request via a digital lottery system. Guests who receive the Fan Pass will be notified by email about one week prior to the scheduled concert date. Each Fan Pass is valid for two guests. Please note admission is not guaranteed unless guests follow all Fan Pass instructions and arrive to check in by 6 a.m. Passes are nontransferable. ID is required at check-in.

If you do not receive a Fan Pass, you can still join the general admission line on the morning of the concert. To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.