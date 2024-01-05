Who is Gypsy Rose Blanchard's sister Mia Blanchard? Where is she now?

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's sister Mia is happy that she's out of prison.

On Dec. 29, one day after Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from Missouri’s Chillicothe Correctional Center, the former inmate posted a photo of her and Mia Blanchard together.

In the snap, they wrapped their arm around one another and stood in front of some golden balloons, which said, "Welcome home."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard captioned the snap, "Sister Love 💕."

On Instagram, Mia Blanchard reshared the same snap, along with another pic of them and their dad, Rod Blanchard, and Mia's mom, Kristy.

She penned the caption, "The sweetest hello, welcome home sister🤍."

The sweet post comes after Gypsy Rose Blanchard served eight years in prison for her role in the 2015 slaying of her allegedly abusive mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard.

After pleading guilty to second degree murder, Gypsy Rose Blanchard is currently out on parole and is enjoying life with her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson and her family.

When Gypsy Rose Blanchard was younger and under her mother’s care, she became a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a psychological disorder in which a caretaker makes someone ill or creates the illusion of them being ill, per the National Institutes of Health.

During her trial, Gypsy Rose Blanchard testified that her mother made her believe she suffered from numerous medical conditions that she did not have, including leukemia and muscular dystrophy.

Now that she's a free woman, Gypsy Rose Blanchard is enjoying everything that life has to offer — including her sister Mia.

Read on to learn more about Mia Blanchard.

Mia Blanchard is technically Gypsy Rose Blanchard's stepsister

Mia Blanchard is one of Gypsy Rose Blanchard's father's two kids, whom he shares with his wife, Kristy Blanchard.

Before Rod Blanchard and Kristy Blanchard got together, Rod Blanchard was married to Dee Dee.

According to BuzzFeed News, Rod Blanchard met Dee Dee when he was still in high school, and they dated between four and six months before Dee Dee, then 24, became pregnant with Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Rod Blanchard was 17 at the time.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, her sister Mia Blanchard, father Rod Blanchard and stepmom Kristy Blanchard pose together for a photo after Gypsy's release from prison. @mia.blanchard via Instagram

The couple soon wed, but the romance was short-lived once Rod Blanchard came to terms with his real feelings for Dee Dee.

“I wasn’t in love with her, really. I knew I got married for the wrong reasons," he told BuzzFeed News.

After they separated, Rod Blanchard found love with Kristy and in 2001, they welcomed Mia Blanchard into the world.

Mia Blanchard wishes Gypsy Rose Blanchard waited to get married

According to the Springfield News-Leader, Gypsy Rose Blanchard got married to her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, in 2022 while she was still in prison.

When asked how she felt about the news on "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard," Mia Blanchard said she wished her sister would've waited a little longer before she walked down the aisle.

"I kind of wish she would have just waited so she can live at home with mom and dad. It would be easier for family time," she said. "It would be easier to create that bond with her that we were both robbed of, me and my brother. And it's just not going to be the same as if she would have been living at home."

"Yeah," Rod and Kristy Blanchard agreed in unison.

Where is Mia Blanchard now?

After high school, Mia Blanchard went to college at the University of Louisiana, where she's studing nursing.

While in school, Mia Blanchard was associated with the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. On Instagram, she posted photos of herself wearing an Alpha Delta Pi shirt and hanging out with other women who sported the same tees.