Gwyneth Paltrow goes into social media break by taking in the 'full moon energy'

Gwyneth Paltrow is taking a break from social media in the most Gwyneth Paltrow of ways.

The Oscar winner and Goop founder, 50, announced Aug. 2 on Instagram that she was logging off of social media for a while in order to work on herself.

"Taking this full moon energy with me as I go into a social media break,” she wrote next to a photo of herself taken during the nighttime.

She added that she intended to use her time away from social media to “work on being present.”

The "Shakespeare in Love" star concluded her post by telling fans "Happy summer" and adding heart emoji.

While some of Paltrow's fans applauded her for prioritizing her well-being, others had a difficult time accepting the news.

"DONT GO DONT GO DONT GOOOOO," begged one.

"Don’t abandon us," wrote another who added a crying emoji.

Paltrow's post comes less than two months after Drew Barrymore announced she would be pausing her social media activity over the summer to search for "adventures."

"Last carousel for the summer," Barrymore wrote next to a collection of pics and memes.

"I want to thank everyone for making this feed such a loving place. A safe space like on the show. It’s just very humorous and kind. My two favorite things in this life," she wrote.

She continued, "I’m going to take a social media break for the summer. I used to do it all the time. And it’s so healthy for the soul. I’m going to go on some adventures. See what I find.

"No matter what I discover and stumble upon in this world … I do love sharing it. And I feel so lucky that we all can all be connected," added Barrymore.

She concluded her post by telling fans, "Now go out and have the summer of your life."