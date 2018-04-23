share tweet pin email

Gwyneth Paltrow knows who her besties are — and she isn't afraid to show them her silly side.

That's likely why the Oscar winner and Goop founder, 45, felt inspired to pose with a pair of underpants on her head at her star-studded bridal shower over the weekend.

"When some of the women you love most in the world give you a luncheon and you end up with underwear on your head," Paltrow captioned the shot that finds her posing alongside celeb pals including Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie and Rachel Zoe.

The A-list ladies, who wore casual-but-chic sundresses, helped Paltrow celebrate her upcoming nuptials to her fiancé, "American Horror Story" producer Brad Falchuk.

But that's not the only fun the women have had lately.

Earlier this month, the bride-to-be and her pals jetted off to the sunny beaches of Mexico for a fun bachelorette getaway — and luckily for us, she shared photo with fans. Click or swipe right on the pic above to see the girl gang living it up in their tropical paradise.

Gwyneth Paltrow with her fiancé, TV writer and producer Brad Falchuk.

Paltrow, who was married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for a decade, recently opened up to the Sunday Times about her past romances, revealing most lacked “a certain level of intimacy and communication.”

“In the past, I’ve been in relationships with men who had intimacy issues, so I could be, like, ‘I’m fine, I’m ready to do this,’ and let myself think he’s the one with the problem,” she explained. “In a way, some of the relationships were designed to keep me out of intimacy.”

That all changed when she began dating Falchuk, whom she met on the set of "Glee" in 2010.

“Now, for the first time, I feel I’m in an adult relationship that is sometimes uncomfortable because he sort of demands a certain level of intimacy and communication that I haven’t been held to before,” she said. “What came up in the first couple of years of our relationship was how incapable I was in this realm, how I feared intimacy and communication.”