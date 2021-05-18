Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop calls lawsuit over exploding vagina-scented candle 'frivolous'

A man in Texas is suing Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle company Goop Inc. over a vagina-scented candle that he says "exploded" and became "engulfed in high flames" after burning for a few hours.

In the class-action complaint filed Monday, Colby Watson said he purchased a $75 candle called "This Smells Like My Vagina" from Goop's website in January. Watson said he lit the candle for the first time on his nightstand in February when it allegedly "exploded" and became "engulfed in high flames" after burning for about three hours, according to the court document.

A warning on the vagina-scented candle advised users not to burn it for more than two hours, according to its listing on Goop's website.

Watson acknowledged the "limited warning" on the lifestyle company's website, but claimed that Goop "knew the candles were defective," according to the lawsuit. He added that the blaze left a "black burn ring" on his nightstand and that the jar containing the candle was now "charred and black."

No injuries were reported in the complaint.

Actress and founder of goop, Gwyneth Paltrow speaks onstage at Cultivating the Art of Taste & Style at the Los Angeles Theatre on November 19, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Mike Windle / Getty Images

“We’re confident this claim is frivolous and an attempt to secure an outsized payout from a press-heavy product. We stand behind the brands we carry and the safety of the products we sell,” a Goop spokesperson said in a statement to NBC News on Tuesday.

“Here, Heretic — the brand that supplies the candle — has substantiated the product’s performance and safety through industry standard testing,” the spokesperson said.

Watson's lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Here, Heretic also did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Watson is seeking a jury trial and triple compensation as well as punitive damages of more than $5 million for him and others who "through no fault of their own, purchased defective and dangerous vagina-scented candles," according to the complaint.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.