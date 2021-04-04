Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple hilariously roasts her mom's morning routine

Sometimes your own children are the toughest crowd. That proved true for Gwyneth Paltrow, 48, who received a good roasting from her own daughter for her recent morning routine that was shared with Vogue.

Paltrow’s 16-year-old daughter Apple Martin provided some top-notch content for Goop’s TikTok channel where she narrated “a morning with my mom, Gwyneth Paltrow.”

“So first, my mom drinks her GoopGlow Super Powder and she eats nothing except for dates and almond butter, so she will have that,” Martin explained. “I suppose the GoopGlow is a part of cleanse, which she’s been on since the day I was born, apparently.”

Martin continued, explaining, “It’s 8 a.m. and she’s been doing this since 7 a.m.. She just prances around the bathroom putting on her millions of GoopGlow products for her glowing skin.”

“And then she gets to work making some more vagina eggs and candles, also vagina candles, and vagina perfumes… just everything vagina,” Apple joked, poking fun at her mom’s infamous candle. “And yeah, that’s my mom’s morning routine!”

The caption of the video fittingly read, “When you get roasted by your gen z daughter…”

Paltrow’s morning routine, which was posted across Vogue’s social media channels, was met with harsh criticism in the comments for some of her techniques, especially in the clip where she only put sunscreen on the high points of her face rather than using it all over. It is recommended that SPF should be applied to all areas of the face, including your eyelids to prevent UV damage, which can cause skin cancer as well as lead to premature aging, wrinkles and sunspots.

“Vogue please don’t promote improper use of SPF, it’s irresponsible,” one commenter wrote on Instagram. “SPF should not be applied like highlighter.”

Another added, “There’s so much wrong with this….”

Paltrow and her company, Goop, have had a long history of controversy, from being slammed for "deceptive" health claims in 2017 to the 2020 Netflix show "The Goop Lab" which gained attention first for its "terrifying" trailer that teased exorcisms, psychedelics, psychic mediums, and energy healing. One woman also claimed that she was able to complete years of therapy "in about five hours."

Last month, Paltrow personally responded to the backlash she received after sharing a post on Goop in February about battling COVID-19 early on in the pandemic, which included a list of products she recommended as remedies for inflammation that she linked to the virus.

The “Shakespeare in Love” star addressed the controversy in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Some of the backlash came from Stephen Powis, the National Medical Director of National Health Services (NHS) England, who said that her suggestions were “really not solutions we’d recommend.”

When asked if the criticism of her suggestions, including the comments made by Powis, reach her, Paltrow replied, “Sometimes, but it's usually that I always find it's for their own amplification.”

“We really are not to say at Goop that we have never made mistakes because of course we have in the past, but we're very much in integrity and we're careful about what we say,” she continued. “We always feel like we understand why a lot of that (criticism) becomes clickbait for people."