Gwyneth Paltrow reveals how she 'failed as a mother': 'It was just terrible'

During an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Gwyenth Paltrow opened up about an experience many moms can relate to — teaching her daughter how to drive.

Paltrow said that Apple, 15, has her learner's permit, and drives them to school in the mornings.

“It’s crazy,” the 47-year-old actress and entrepreneur, who's also mom to Moses, 13, told guest host John Legend. “It’s so weird.”

But during these test drives is when the "Politician" star explained she once lost her cool.

“The first time, I failed as a mother because she went through a red light and I kind of yelled at her and then she started crying,” the "Goop" founder revealed. “It was just terrible and I felt so bad. So then I was just like, ‘OK, you know what? I’m just gonna be chill and I’m gonna just pretend that she is amazing...’”

"You know what? She is now an amazing driver. I have learned from my mistakes."

Many took to the comments section on YouTube to respond to her admission.

One person wrote, "Failed as a mother because you yelled at your daughter for running a red light? Uh no. That's what you should do! So glad you weren't hurt!"

But Paltrow's yelling in the car is not reserved for the passenger seat only. She also admitted to having quiet the temper when she gets behind the wheel as well.

"With kids, you can see how they take on certain aspects of you," she said. "I kind of have road rage in the car... it's the place I get out my anger. I want to yell at someone where no one can hear me."

"(Apple) now is starting to yell at people behind the wheel," Paltrow added.

Legend chimed in, "Like mother, like daughter."