Gwyneth Paltrow revealed a memorable moment when her late dad gave her some tough love.

In an appearance on "The Graham Norton Show", the 46-year-old actress and lifestyle guru spoke candidly about how fame and success went to her head a bit after she won an Oscar at 26 for her role in "Shakespeare in Love."

"I think, incrementally, I started just behaving a little strangely or a little weird," the Goop founder admitted.

About a year later, her father, the late TV producer and director Bruce Paltrow, sat her down for a chat.

"He said, in his inimitable Brooklyn way, 'Um, you're kind of turning into an a---," Paltrow said, drawing a big laugh from the crowd.

The "Iron Man" star said it was a significant moment in her life.

"He really burst a bubble for me where I could see, oh, this (fame) is actually really dangerous ... ," she added.

Norton had opened the chat by asking Paltrow how it felt to hit it big at such a young age.

"My philosophy is fame is actually not very good for us as people because everybody starts removing all of your obstacles, and I think friction is actually what makes you grow," she said.

Earlier this month, the actress gave fans a different peek at her personal life when she revealed she and her husband, Brad Falchuck, don't live together all the time.

About three nights a week, Falchuck, a TV writer and producer, sleeps at his own house in Los Angeles.

"Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn't change a thing," the actress told London's Sunday Times.