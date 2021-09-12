Gwyneth Paltrow reacts to ex Ben Affleck's red carpet appearance with J.Lo

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made their first red carpet appearance since rekindling their romance, and the photos have sparked such a frenzy that even Affleck’s ex Gwyneth Paltrow weighed in.

Affleck and Lopez attended the Venice International Film Festival on Friday for his new movie, "The Last Duel,” marking their first official appearance together in 18 years.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet of the movie "The Last Duel" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021. Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images

Photos and video of Lopez, 52, in a long white Georges Hobeika gown with a plunging neckline decked out in crystals and Affleck, 49, in a classic black tuxedo, went viral after stylist Mariel Haenn posted them on Instagram.

“Here for it #Bennifer ❤️‍🔥 @jlo in @georgeshobeika #RandM and @benaffleck styled by @ilariaurbinati,” she captioned the post.

Shortly after, ex-girlfriend and former co-star Paltrow commented on the post, “Okay, this is cute.”

Paltrow and Affleck dated on and off from 1997 to 2000. The two also starred in romantic drama “Bounce,” released in 2000, and 1998’s “Shakespeare in Love,” which earned Paltrow an Academy Award.

Ben Afleck and Gwyneth Paltrow at the "Armageddon" Premiere July 19, 1998. Kevin.Mazur / WireImage

After her split with Affleck, Paltrow went on to marry Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Martin and Paltrow share two children Apple, 17, and Moses, 15. The pair divorced in 2016. Paltrow wed TV writer and producer Brad Falchuk in September 2018.

Affleck and Lopez first dated from 2002 to 2004. The pair also starred in 2004’s “Jersey Girl” and 2003’s “Gigli” together.

In 2005, Affleck married fellow actor Jennifer Garner, whom he divorced in 2018. The pair have two daughters, Violet and Seraphina Affleck, and a son, Samuel Affleck. Lopez was married to singer Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. Anthony and Lopez share two children, twins Emme and Max.

Lopez and Affleck reunited earlier this year after she ended her engagement to former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez.