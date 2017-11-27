Pop Culture

Gwyneth Paltrow shares surprising pic of her ex-husband and current beau together

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin made headlines in 2014 when they announced that after 11 years of marriage, they were consciously uncoupling.

That earned them a lot of derisive jeers at the time ... but maybe there really was something to it.

Sunday brunch #modernfamily

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

After all, look at the photo Paltrow posted on Instagram Sunday of both her ex and her current beau Brad Falchuk, smiling over what appears to have been a shared snack!

Gwyneth Paltrow: Chris Martin would 'take a bullet for me' even after divorce

Gwyneth Paltrow: Chris Martin would 'take a bullet for me' even after divorce

Paltrow, 45, and Martin have two children together: Apple, 13, and Moses, 11. They finalized their divorce in 2016, but things still seem quite amicable between them. She even posted a photo of the whole family in March to celebrate his 40th birthday.

HAPPY 40th BIRTHDAY to the best daddy in the world!!! We ðyou so much!

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

Paltrow met the "American Horror Story" executive producer, 46, when she guest-starred on another one of his shows, "Glee," in 2010. Falchuk has two children, Brody and Isabella, with his ex Suzanne, who he divorced in 2013.

Gwyneth Paltrow: 'I have @#$%ed up so many relationships'

Gwyneth Paltrow: 'I have @#$%ed up so many relationships'

"I've f----- up so many relationships, so many," Paltrow noted earlier this year on Girlboss Radio. "I am at my potentially most vulnerable and f----- up in the romantic slice of the pie. So it's taken me a lot of work to get to the place where I have a good romantic relationship."

Rumors began flying recently that Paltrow is engaged to Falchuk, but that's not yet been confirmed.

Happy birthday, handsome

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

Still, this photo does seem to be pointing in the right direction!

Call it conscious coupling, for now.

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.

