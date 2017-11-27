Gwyneth Paltrow shares surprising pic of her ex-husband and current beau together

share tweet pin email

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin made headlines in 2014 when they announced that after 11 years of marriage, they were consciously uncoupling.

That earned them a lot of derisive jeers at the time ... but maybe there really was something to it.

Sunday brunch #modernfamily A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Nov 26, 2017 at 12:59pm PST

After all, look at the photo Paltrow posted on Instagram Sunday of both her ex and her current beau Brad Falchuk, smiling over what appears to have been a shared snack!

Paltrow, 45, and Martin have two children together: Apple, 13, and Moses, 11. They finalized their divorce in 2016, but things still seem quite amicable between them. She even posted a photo of the whole family in March to celebrate his 40th birthday.

HAPPY 40th BIRTHDAY to the best daddy in the world!!! We ðyou so much! A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Mar 2, 2017 at 8:41am PST

Paltrow met the "American Horror Story" executive producer, 46, when she guest-starred on another one of his shows, "Glee," in 2010. Falchuk has two children, Brody and Isabella, with his ex Suzanne, who he divorced in 2013.

"I've f----- up so many relationships, so many," Paltrow noted earlier this year on Girlboss Radio. "I am at my potentially most vulnerable and f----- up in the romantic slice of the pie. So it's taken me a lot of work to get to the place where I have a good romantic relationship."

Rumors began flying recently that Paltrow is engaged to Falchuk, but that's not yet been confirmed.

Happy birthday, handsome A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Mar 1, 2017 at 5:55pm PST

Still, this photo does seem to be pointing in the right direction!

Call it conscious coupling, for now.

