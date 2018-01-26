Gwyneth Paltrow describes relationship with Chris Martin now that she's engaged

share tweet pin email

Gwyneth Paltrow didn't have to worry about how ex-husband Chris Martin would take the news when she got engaged to boyfriend Brad Falchuk earlier this month.

Maybe there is something to this conscious uncoupling stuff.

Paltrow, 45, opened up to Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show" Thursday night about her amicable relationship with Martin, 40, who is the father of their two children, Apple, 13, and Moses, 11.

"He’s really like my brother,'' she said. "We're very familial. It’s nice, it’s great."

Her "brother" comment echoed ones she made to Glamour magazine in 2016 about how they are "still very much a family."

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Gwyneth Paltrow says Chris Martin is now Play Video - 0:16 Gwyneth Paltrow says Chris Martin is now Play Video - 0:16

After announcing they were "consciously uncoupling" in 2014, the actress and Coldplay singer finalized a divorce she called "incredibly painful" in 2016.

Martin and Falchuk appear to be getting along just fine, as Paltrow posted a photo on Instagram of them smiling together in November with the hashtag #modernfamily.

Sunday brunch #modernfamily A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Nov 26, 2017 at 12:59pm PST

Colbert wondered if there was something we could all learn from how well Paltrow and Martin managed their split and if they are "more evolved" than the rest of us.

"Definitely not,'' she said. "No, but divorce is terrible. It was really painful. It was really hard, and I think we really genuinely wanted our kids to be as unscathed as possible. And we thought, if we could really maintain the family even though we weren’t a couple, that was kind of the goal. So that’s what we’ve tried to do.”

Paltrow met Falchuk, 46, an executive producer for FX's "American Horror Story" executive producer, when she guest-starred on another one of his shows, "Glee," in 2010. Falchuk has two children, Brody and Isabella, with his ex Suzanne, whom he divorced in 2013.

Paltrow announced their engagement on the cover of the latest issue of her Goop magazine.

"I have decided to give it a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy,'' she wrote in the issue.

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.