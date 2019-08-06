Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband, Brad Falchuk, may have wed nearly a year ago, but they're just now getting around to moving in together.

The Oscar winner, 46, and her TV producer hubby, 48, have spent several nights each week together since tying the knot last September, and now they're ready to share the same home full-time, Paltrow revealed in an essay for In Style.

Paltrow called husband Brad Falchuk "brilliant and deeply kind" in a new essay. FilmMagic

“Married life has been really good. We took a year to let everybody (in the family) take it in and let the dust settle. And now we’re moving in together this month,” Paltrow shared.

“I adore my husband. He’s brilliant and deeply kind. I feel like he’s a real equal too. And he pushes me in the best ways. I really like being married. It’s fun," she added.

In June, the Goop founder surprised fans when she revealed that the newlyweds lived together only some of the time.

Three nights a week, Falchuk would sleep at his own home in the trendy Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles to take care of Brody and Isabella, his kids from a previous relationship.

The other four nights, he'd crash at Paltrow’s place.

At the time, Paltrow boasted that her pals were envious of the couple's unconventional living arrangement.

“Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing,” the actress told The Sunday Times.

The lovebirds met in 2010 through Paltrow’s “Ironman” co-star Robert Downey Jr. They later worked together when she guest-starred on “Glee,” a show Falchuk co-created with Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan.

The pair went public with their romance in April 2015 and announced their engagement three years later.

Living in two different homes was hardly the only unusual choice the couple has made since getting hitched.

They also enjoyed a family-style honeymoon in the Maldives with Falchuk's children and Apple and Moses, Paltrow’s kids from her first marriage to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

Oh, and Martin tagged along on their honeymoon, too.

“Chris is family and Brad and he, they’re like, totally friends," Paltrow told the Times.