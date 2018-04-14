Gwyneth Paltrow is living her best life on her beachy bachelorette vacation

share tweet pin email

Gwyneth Paltrow certainly knows how to throw a bachelorette party. Well, more like bachelorette getaway.

The Goop founder jetted off to the sunny beaches of Mexico this week with a slew of her favorite girlfriends. Paltrow posted Friday a series of stunning Instagram photos to commemorate the heavenly trip.

#costapalmas #henweekend A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Apr 13, 2018 at 1:22pm PDT

“costapalmas #henweekend,” she captioned a snap of herself smiling against a backdrop of turquoise waters and a white sand beach.

"The Avengers: Infinity War" actress also shared photos of the group gathered together, tanned and grinning, as well as a few blissful shots of the beach and the palm trees.

@costapalmas #heaven A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Apr 13, 2018 at 3:15pm PDT

A number of celebrities were gushing over her tropical posts in the comment section.

“not bad,” Selma Blair wrote.

“Beautiful views/beautiful women,” Reese Witherspoon added, along with sparkle and heart emoji.

Paltrow revealed her engagement to TV writer and producer Brad Falchuk in early January, writing in Goop magazine: “I have decided to give it a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy.”

The pair met in 2010 on set of the Fox dramedy "Glee," and began dating four years later. Even Paltrow’s ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, seems to get along with her new beau.

We’re so excited for Paltrow’s impending nuptials — and appropriately jealous of her upscale beach vacation.