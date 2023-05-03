Gwyneth Paltrow gets candid like never before about Brad Pitt, Ben Affleck relationships

Gwyneth Paltrow didn't hold back when talking about her famous exes Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck.

The Goop founder and actor reminisced about her past romances on the May 2 podcast episode of "Call Her Daddy," telling host Alex Cooper the details about her whirlwind romance with Pitt — and revealing which actor was better in bed.

"That's really hard, because Brad was like major chemistry, love of your life, at the time, and then Ben was like, technically excellent," Paltrow said.

Ben Affleck and Gwyneth Paltrow at the Armageddon premiere on June 30, 1998. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

After the reveal, Paltrow, 50, blushingly added: "I can't believe my daughter is listening to this!"

It was clear how Paltrow felt about the two actors from the start of the rapid-fire questioning, when Cooper was explaining the game.

"We're gonna play a game: 'Brad or Ben,' it will be fun," he said.

"Brad," Paltrow said.

Cooper's jaw dropped: "I didn't even ask a question!"

Once Cooper collected herself, Paltrow didn't hold back.

Better style and more romantic? Pitt, according to Paltrow.

Affleck on the other hand, was more likely to make her laugh, though she said she was more likely to get into an argument with him.

Paltrow said neither actor was high-maintenance or vain, but ultimately decided Pitt was the better actor (though she did give Affleck props for his writing and directing). She also commended the actors for both being good kissers.

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow on October 29, 1995 at the David Bowie aftershow party. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

The "Shallow Hal" actor began dating Pitt in 1994, and she recalled having "major, major love at first sight" energy with Pitt when they first met on the set of their thriller movie "Seven."

"It was crazy," she said, before going on to discuss getting engaged after two years of dating, when she was 24 and he was 33.

"One night we were on the balcony of this house we were renting in this little town in Argentina,” she recalled. "I wish I remembered exactly what he said, but he proposed, it was fantastic, I was thrilled. We had talked about it, but I was surprised in the moment, I remember that."

The couple ended up calling off their engagement by 1997, which Paltrow said was because she realized she wasn't ready to get married.

"I had a lot of development to do, looking back in hindsight. In a lot of ways, I didn’t really fully start to come into myself until I was 40 years old," she said. "And I had such a pleasing issue. I didn’t really even understand how to listen to my instincts and act from that place for what was right for me. I was always trying to adjudicate what was right for everyone else."

Paltrow shared she was "totally heartbroken when we broke up."

"It was the right thing at that time, but it was really hard," she said. "There were a number of things that had happened, he was nine years older than me so he was far more … he knew what he wanted, he was ready to do it and I was kind of all over the place, so it was really one of those difficult things, where I felt like, 'Oh my God, not only am I not ready, I’m not living up to the standards again.' It was a familiar refrain I felt about myself."

Paltrow also shared the story of the first time she saw Pitt following their breakup. She saw him the in the audience when she was presenting at the Academy Awards the year after she won for Best Actress.

"I was so cognizant of him being there. I was like, 'Oh my god, this is so scary and so awkward," she said. "He was like, right there, and we hadn't talked in a couple of years. I think I even fumbled my words."

And even after all this time, she still only has good things to say about her relationship with Pitt: "He's a great guy. He's wonderful, I really like him a lot."

Paltrow is now married to a different Brad, Brad Falchuk, and has two children, Apple and Moses, with her ex-husband and Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin.

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow at the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 12, 2014. Larry Busacca / NBC

Martin got a shout out of his own during a game of "F---, Marry, Kill," where Paltrow had to choose between her ex-husband, ex-fiancé and ex-boyfriend.

"Well obviously I'd marry Chris Martin because he gave me my two children, who are the loves of my life," she said. "So I would do that all again."

After being assured that f--- meant to sleep with a partner one more time, and kill meant more like "put to the wayside," according to Cooper, Paltrow confirmed what most thought she would say: "I think Brad, and Ben... God bless him."

And Cooper didn't let Paltrow leave without poking a little bit of fun at her lifestyle brand Goop, which is known for selling eccentric items.

"My actual question was this: Do you think all that of your exes have bought your vagina candle? They want to really, relive the good times," Cooper said through laughter.

"That's what it's there for," Paltrow said with a smile.