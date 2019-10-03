The couple that works together lives together.

While appearing on Wednesday night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” Gwyneth Paltrow shed some light onto why she and husband Brad Falchuk moved in together last month, even though they got married in September 2018.

"I think because we each have two teenage children, whom we love very much, but we were just trying to be mindful and give them a little space and not move too quickly," she said.

Paltrow, 47, is mother to daughter Apple, 15, and son Moses, 13, with her ex-husband, Coldplay singer Chris Martin. Falchuk, meanwhile, has a teenage son and daughter from a previous marriage.

"Now we're merged and it's great," Paltrow said, after Kimmel compared them to “The Brady Bunch.”

The actress, who stars in Netflix's "The Politician," which was co-created by Falchuk, was also pretty accepting of her husband's personal property.

"Yeah, he got to keep some of his stuff,” she said. “He has good taste. He's got really nice clothes and we put some chairs from his house in there."

While living apart as a married couple may sound unique, Paltrow has said it worked for them.

“Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing,” the actress told The Sunday Times.