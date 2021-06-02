IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Gwyneth Paltrow comments on photo of her with ex Ben Affleck

Forget Jennifer Lopez, and take a moment to remember another one of Affleck's old flames.
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Another one of Ben Affleck’s relationships is back in the spotlight.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s company, Goop, recently posted a photo of Paltrow sitting with Affleck, whom she dated in the late ‘90s. In the pic, Paltrow looks ticked off while Affleck leans in toward her. A caption under Paltrow reads “gemini szn,” while it says “mercury in retrograde” under Affleck.

“'Tis the season,” Goop captioned the post.

“Oh my god you guys,” Paltrow commented.

In addition to dating, Paltrow and Affleck co-starred in “Shakespeare in Love” and “Bounce.” Their romance was one of several high-profile relationships for Paltrow, who’s also been involved with Brad Pitt and married to Coldplay singer Chris Martin. Paltrow and Martin have since divorced, and the 48-year-old is now married to Brad Falchuk.

Affleck gives Paltrow a peck on the cheek at the 1998 premiere of his movie "Armageddon."WireImage

Affleck, of course, moved on from Paltrow and got engaged to Jennifer Lopez before marrying and later divorcing Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three kids. More recently, reports have circulated that Affleck and Lopez have reunited and are an item again after they were spotted together in Montana and then Miami following Lopez's split from Alex Rodriguez.

The idea that Affleck and Lopez have gotten back together has fans excited — even Affleck’s good friend Matt Damon is on board with the reunion.

"It's a fascinating story. I hope it's true. I love them both. I hope it's true. That would be awesome," he told TODAY last month.

The rumor mill churned faster after Lopez posted an ode to her album she recorded while with Affleck. And some fans were sent into a tizzy last month over the idea that "Jeopardy!" predicted the couple would reunite with a clue that referenced their relationship, while Affleck's favorite baseball team, the Boston Red Sox, also got into the swing of things when it invited Lopez to take in a game.

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.