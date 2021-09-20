What Gwyneth Paltrow has to say about her 1997 matching haircut with Brad Pitt

Did Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt intend to get matching haircuts back in the '90s? The Goop founder is setting the record straight about the former couple's iconic red carpet hair moment once and for all.

In a new Instagram video with her friend and assistant Kevin Keating, Paltrow revisits some of her most show-stopping hairstyles, including the blond pixie cut she had at the 1997 premiere of "The Devil's Own."

"Awww, matching haircuts!" the 48-year-old says the instant Keating shows her a photo from the event. In the snapshot, the former couple stand side by side with nearly identical blond pixie cuts. The only difference? Pitt's was slightly shaggy whereas Paltrow's was more sleek.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt were totally twinning at this 1997 film premiere. Kevin.Mazur / WireImage

The mother of two described the style as "very blond" and revealed that she and Pitt, 57, both went to the same celebrity hairstylist for their haircuts.

"Chris McMillan cut both of our hair like this," she said.

When Keating asked if the former couple was trying to match each other for the film premiere, she said the thought actually never crossed their minds.

Paltrow's assistant then joked that they should give Pitt a call and ask for his opinion about the iconic style.

"No! Why would we call him?!" she exclaimed. "Nobody asked me about calling Brad Pitt!"

During her chat with Keating, Paltrow also looked back on two more of her iconic hairstyles, including this darker look she had for the 2000 Golden Globes. The natural blond said it was interesting to experiment with a darker color for a role in the film "Bounce" but said her hair really "took a beating."

Gwyneth Paltrow at the 2000 Golden Globe Awards. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

"It was actually a lot worse when I started to try to go back to blond," she explained.

Gwyneth Paltrow at the 2000 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Later that year when Paltrow was back to her natural color, she sported a crimped, wavy style at the 2000 SAG Awards and while looking back on the moment, she had some pretty strong opinions.

"We were going for a beachy, wrecked hair vibe," she said. "I wouldn't do this again."