Gwen Stefani explains why Blake Shelton initially wanted to keep engagement a secret

Gwen Stefani says Blake Shelton wanted to keep a lid on their engagement before the entire world got wind of it.

She appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Thursday night and said she and the country music star were already engaged when she was last a guest on the show back in October. They announced the news the next day after sitting on it at Shelton’s insistence.

“We got engaged about a week before that and Blake was like, ‘Let’s not tell anyone. Let’s just make it ours for a minute,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, of course,’” she told Meyers Thursday.

“I was dying to tell everybody, you know what I mean? And I knew I was going to be on your show, and I felt really guilty actually. But look, look. There it is. There it is, guys,” she said, putting her engagement ring close to the camera.

The singer and "Voice" coach, 51, added that they were happy to let the public in on the news.

“We were really excited to share it, and it was fun to kind of hold on to the secret for a week,” she said. “And then, finally, Blake was the one that was like, ‘Wait, when are you gonna tell people?’ I’m like, ‘You’re the one that said not to tell anyone!’”

While it’s still unclear when they will tie the knot, Shelton has said he wants Adam Levine to play at the reception, even though the Maroon 5 frontman has said it may not happen. Stefani is into the idea but told Meyers they may not even have a band.

“I definitely would love to have Adam sing at our wedding, but the thing is, is that I feel like we’re not gonna have a wedding band,” she said. “I feel like we're just gonna go with a playlist. We're keeping it very simple — really simple.”

Meyers suggested it’s a lot of pressure to be the wedding band, especially if a lot of the guests may be musical artists, but Stefani shared that probably won’t be the case.

“I think that the guest list will not have a lot of musicians,” she said. “It’s gonna be, like, my mom and my dad and just literally gonna just be family. And we are looking forward to that though. It’s gonna be fun. We’re gonna make it really fun. But it’s not gonna be a big — it’s not like the queen and king are getting married or something.”

Stefani is also marking the 25th anniversary of No Doubt’s smash hit “Don’t Speak.” While she said she’s “not a big anniversary person,” she did add that the song holds a special place in her heart because of how it contributed to her successful career.

“And the whole ‘Don’t Speak’ thing is — that song, I owe my whole life to that song,” she said.

“I mean, it gave me this entire career and it transcended cultural and language barriers and it was just an incredible thing to have one song that was about heartache be able to create this entire future for me,” she added. “So, very grateful and very trippy to think that it’s been that long.”