Gwen Stefani replaces ex Gavin Rossdale with Blake Shelton in throwback pic

It looks like Gwen Stefani is engaging in some revisionist history.

On Wednesday, the “Sweet Escape” singer, who performed “Happy Anywhere” with boyfriend Blake Shelton during Wednesday night’s Academy of Country Music Awards, posted a throwback photo of the two of them, with Shelton superimposed over Stefani’s ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

“#datenight @acmawards w my boo @blakeshelton gx,” Stefani captioned the picture, which features her in one of her trademark '90s crop tops and jeans, while Shelton sports a mullet, cowboy hat, long blazer and jeans.

Stefani posted the original photo in 2014, which shows her in the same pose and standing next to Rossdale, who has his arms crossed while he's decked out in jeans and a black jacket. At the time, the two were still married, but they later split in 2015, the year Shelton and Stefani got together.

The edited picture quickly caught fans' attention.

“how can we like this more than once?” the Instagram account of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” commented.

“Gavin is literally out the picture. Blake and you look adorable together,” someone else wrote.

“Wow! Would you have dated Blake back then?” another person asked.

"You did NOT with this photoshopping!!!!" an exasperated fan chimed in.

Stefani and Rossdale have three sons together: Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6.

Rossdale opened up earlier this year about co-parenting with the former "No Doubt" singer during coronavirus quarantine, calling the situation a "real big dilemma."

"I know who’s around me — no one is,” he said. “And I know who’s bringing me the coronavirus — no one is. But you send your kids out to someone else, and they come back to you and now you’re prone to whoever they’re with."

“We do a lot of FaceTime,” he added. "I find myself in my kids’ pockets a lot."