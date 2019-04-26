Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

April 26, 2019, 1:29 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

"The Voice" has showcased top talent, aired amazing performances and led some singers to real careers, but that's not all the long-running vocal competition has done.

It's also spawned one lasting love connection.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton fell for each other during their time together on the show, and on Thursday, the "Make Me Like You" singer shared a look back at the early days of their romance.

Stefani let the photo (and a few hashtags) do the talking when she posted a shot to Instagram that showed her and her boyfriend smiling and giving each other knowing glances. And that makes sense, because when that photo was taken, they knew something no one else knew — the fact that they were an item.

The throwback pic was taken on the set of "The Tonight Show," when the duo and their then-fellow "Voice" coaches paid a visit back in October of 2015, just days before they confirmed rumors of their romance.

Stefani added "#ticktock," "#timeflies" and "#bestie" to the caption of the sweet shot.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani embrace following his E! People's Choice Awards win on November 11, 2018. Getty Images

At the time, the pair were both hot off the heels of filing for divorce from their former spouses, and they'd started what they both thought was nothing more than a fling.

"I think in the back of our minds we both kind of thought, 'This is a rebound deal because we're both coming out of a pretty low spot in our lives and we're kind of clinging to each other to get through this,'" Shelton, 42, revealed in an interview for Sunday TODAY last year.

But it soon became evident to both him and Stefani, 49, that it was so much more than that.

"Now here we are, going on three years later and every day that goes by, it just feels like a stronger bond between the two of us," he added. "It constantly feels like it's going to the next level. That's the only way I think either one of us could probably describe it."